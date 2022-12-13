Concerns over misinformation, political division and “misplaced motivations” were a common theme of Monday evening’s Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
The board bid farewell to board members Jake Claussen, Tammy Day and Leann Widhalm at its last meeting of the year.
Each member of the board gave a few statements at the top of the meeting reflecting on the time they served their positions. Claussen, Widhalm and Day all expressed gratitude at being able to serve the community as board members.
While they reflected positively on their own time with the board, all three departing members made clear they were looking to the future of the district, too.
Widhalm noted that she was excited to see how the district’s new strategic planning goals would be implemented over the next five years.
Claussen mentioned that “it takes a long time to just even understand all of the things that the board does … I’m excited for our new board members to really, really understand the incredible amount of dedication and expertise and work that goes into making this district run.”
Day, the departing vice president of the board, had a significantly more in-depth message to relay during her last meeting.
She began by thanking Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent, and the rest of the district administration team for their work with the board, adding that “our district functions at such a high level because of all of you. This group of people … continually go above and beyond to do what’s best for kids.
“Even if what they do and have to decide isn’t popular, even when people don’t appreciate them, even when people misconstrue or attack your work and its values, you keep your heads up and you keep working hard, because you’re here to make sure students have a safe place to learn.”
Day also thanked the district’s teaching staff: “Thank you for showing up every single day with a love of learning and a heart for kids. I know that this has been a rough couple of years and that it can feel so defeating when people spread misinformation about what happens in your classrooms and in your buildings, and when they undervalue and disrespect your work.”
Misinformation was a consistent point of concern throughout the meeting. During a discussion of findings by the 2022-2023 strategic plan steering committee, “miscommunication,” “rumors” and the “political climate” were listed as challenges facing the district alongside “shrinking labor force” and “lack of teacher candidates.”
“All students matter here,” Day said in the course of her farewell remarks. “I think that’s a really important thing for the board and the district to always keep at the top of mind. There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to helping students realize their potential. Different students need different things, and it’s the role of the board, the administrators and the teachers to make sure everyone has what they need to be successful. No matter what their ethnicity or socioeconomic level or what pronouns they choose to use, everybody deserves the same level of respect and care.”
Finally, Day thanked the future board members, who will be appointed in January, for their “willingness to serve.”
“I just hope that once you take the oath of office, you let go of any preconceived ideas or lists of to-dos that may have driven you to run for office,” Day added.
Although the school board is a formally nonpartisan position, elections are frequently politically contentious. Board members-elect Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon were collectively endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children Political Action Committee, which, according to filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, spent more than $38,000 in elections across the state in 2022. The PNC-PAC states that it was formed to invest “time, efforts and finances to support strong conservative Nebraska candidates for local, regional and statewide positions that will impact children and families across the state,” though its website does not mention support for any specific approaches, nor does it speak to any issues frequently discussed in relation to Nebraska education, such as teacher recruitment and retention.
“I encourage you to come to this role with an open mind, a willingness to learn, an attitude of service and a focus on students,” Day continued in her address to future board members. “What you do here matters.”
“The futures of students, teachers and staff will be impacted in very real ways by the choices you make. Please don’t make them lightly, or with outside influence, or with misinformation, or misplaced motivations. The consequences can have far-reaching impacts on people’s lives and the future of our community.”
Claussen and Widhalm were presented with certificates for their service on the board. Day was presented with a special award for her nine years of service.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 4 hours and 17 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Tammy Day, Sandy Wolfe, Brenda Carhart, Leann Widhalm and Beth Shashikant.
Others in attendance: District administrators and three from the media.
Two members of the public spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Board members swore in newly appointed member Beth Shashikant.
— The board presented service awards to members Tammy Day, Jake Claussen and Leann Widhalm, who presided over their last meeting.
— The superintendent gave a report on the pandemic’s impact on student achievement.
— The board approved a contract to hire Sydnie Schilling as a first grade teacher at Grant Elementary for the second semester of the 2022-23 school year.
— There was an executive session to protect the interest of the district.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the 2023-24 negotiated agreement with nonsupervisory certificated staff.
— Approved a 4.47% raise in the compensation rates for substitute teachers, classified hourly and salaried staff (such as secretaries and custodians), nurses, district administrators and the superintendent.
— Approved the district’s strategic planning goals for the upcoming year.
— Approved the hiring of CMBA Architects to develop specifications and bidding documents for the addition and renovation at Norfolk Middle School.
— Approved Agri-City and Insurance Associates as the district’s insurance provider; the motion passed 5-1, with Carhart voting against.
— Approved payment for the district's property and workman's compensation insurance for 2023.
— Approved the second and final reading of board policies related to community relations.
FUTURE MEETINGS: There will not be a second meeting in December. The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Jan. 16. A study session will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.