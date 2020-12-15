The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved a 3.4% compensation increase for staff and a new K-2 science program during its regular meeting Monday.
The increase, which was approved for non-supervisory certificated staff last month, has now been applied to all other employee groups for the 2021-22 school year. This includes classified hourly and salaried employees, nurses, administrators, substitutes and the superintendent.
Members also approved the Twig K-2 Science Program at a cost of $207,379. The price includes a six-year instructional package and teacher training, said Bill Robinson, associate superintendent. The funds will come from the district’s general curriculum budget.
“It’s very engaging, bright, thought-provoking and aligns well with some other curriculum we have,” said Sandy Wolfe, board president.
The effort to implement Twig has taken three years and two pilot programs. Last year, the district purchased Elevate Science for third grade through eighth grade, but staff found the program wasn’t conducive to younger grades, said Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning.
The Twig K-2 Science Program offers learning units that align with the same topics found in the Wonders English Language Arts program, which allows for cross curricular instruction. The pilot was about six to eight weeks long and included teacher feedback from weekly surveys.
Of the 10 teachers who piloted the program, all were in favor of the adoption and were positive about its contents. Teachers were impressed with the hands-on learning labs, Nelson said.
Normally, the district would have held a presentation on the program during a board of education study session. This had to be canceled because of the pandemic, and training will be planned for the spring.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 1 hour and 16 minutes.
Board members present: Arnie Robinson, Bruce Mitchell, Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Patti Gubbels and Bob Waite.
Others in attendance: Two from the media, several district administrators and four members of the public.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m.