Board approves officers, policy revisions

During its meeting Thursday afternoon, the Northeast Community College Board of Governors approved the first reading of revisions to Governance Process Policy 12, “Board Linkage With Ownership.”
This policy concerns the way the board approaches maintaining a relationship with the community. The “ownership” is defined as all citizens in the area served by Northeast Community College. GP-12 states the board’s obligation to represent the interests of the ownership.
The board also approved its officers for 2023: Julie Robinson, chairperson; Jeff Scherer, vice chairperson; Donovan Ellis, secretary. Scott Gray is vice president of administrative services, and Diane Reikofski is board recording secretary.
An appointment of NCCA Board representatives was postponed until the January meeting.
The board held one closed session, which was “for the purpose of discussing the status of collective bargaining,” according to the agenda.
All board members were present except for Terry Nelson. No members of the public attended.