A motion was unanimously passed to approve the hiring of an engineer to develop specs and bid documents for repair of the Norfolk Junior High track.
The track, as stated in the language of the proposal, is in need of “extensive repair” and poses “potential safety issues.” According to the proposal, having a qualified engineer review and determine the best course of action “is our next needed step.”
To better contextualize the proposal to hire an engineer, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education shared a series of images of the junior high track at Monday night’s meeting. The images showed extensive damage to the track’s surface, including multiple cracks “an inch wide,” according to Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of NPS. Thompson also mentioned that many damaged portions of the track had been repaired several times and that previous repairs are not holding up.
During a discussion of the proposal, Thompson observed that the track in its current condition was “probably dangerous.”
Tammy Day, vice president of the school board, added that, as the track is available to the Norfolk community at large as well as to junior high students, “we need it to be safe,” and that the proposal was “very important."
Before the vote, Thompson mentioned that renovation or large-scale repairs would not be completed by track season and that the district “would have to do some repairs — some temporary repairs — and then do the major renovation ... later on.”
Bill Robinson, the associate superintendent of business, maintenance and facilities of Norfolk Public Schools, agreed, stating that the district would focus on stopgap repairs for the moment.
“We have to get through the spring,” he acknowledged — and save major renovations until after the spring track season was completed. Although the anticipated extent of the restoration was not discussed, the language of the proposal made clear that the track’s condition is currently “beyond basic repair.”
Costs for the hiring of an engineer or potential costs for the track’s repair were not discussed.
The motion to approve the proposal was brought by board member Brenda Carhart and was seconded by Jake Claussen. The board carried the motion with a unanimous five votes.