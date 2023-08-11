1107 E. Benjamin Ave.

The house at 1107 E. Benjamin Ave. is shown above. The Northeast Community College Board of Governors authorized the real estate purchase of the property during its Thursday meeting.

 NEJLA MUMINOVIC/DAILY NEWS

All members of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors approved the purchase of real estate located at 1107 E. Benjamin Ave. Thursday afternoon, further increasing the number of real estate properties the college owns on the avenue.

Scott Gray, legal counsel for the college, said an inspection on the property was recently conducted and added how a closing was anticipated for later this month.

The approved purchase will join the list of four other properties the college owns on the avenue, each located at 811, 901, 903 and 1109 E. Benjamin Ave. One of the properties is used as the college’s Law and Public Safety Training Lab.

The college purchased the latest property to help provide for future needs.

According to nebraskarealty.com, the property was built in 1965 and includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, alongside a slew of “updated” exterior and interior features. The home’s price was last recorded at $182,000.

The board previously discussed the purchase during an executive session and public hearing at a July 13 board meeting.

IN OTHER NEWS, all members of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors approved a 1% increase in the total 2023-24 general fund budget limit authority during their monthly meeting on Thursday afternoon. The vote is taken annually and allows the college to ascend to its maximum budget authority if needed, according to information shared at the meeting, and is separate from a decision on a property tax levy.

The 1% increase allows budget flexibility in case property valuations or state aid don’t make up for reduced revenue. The decision basically gives the board flexibility to go from 2.5% to 3.5% if needed.

