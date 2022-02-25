Following more than two hours of discussion, the Lower Elkhorn NRD board voted to approve an amended contract Thursday evening calling for additional duties for JEO Consulting that adds nearly $150,000 to the original contract.
But that doesn’t mean the contract won’t consider all options to look at solving Battle Creek’s flooding issues, including the possibility of a diversion channel.
The vote to approve the contract was 12-1, with Rod Zohner voting no. The amended contract keeps the scheduled work on track for it to be completed in April, which should help to ensure that funds outside of the NRD will pay for both the original contract and amended contract.
The original motion was amended by board member Chad Korth and seconded by Scott Clausen to have the board also look at including a study of a diversion channel. It was last studied in 2013.
After it was discovered that including that additional work could delay the original work and jeopardize the grant, Korth and Clausen agreed to drop their amendment if JEO agreed to resurrect the 2013 study and provide the board with an update on how much it would cost to finish that study. The study was dropped in 2013 when it was discovered that the diversion channel would cost about $26 million but would not be eligible for any outside assistance, such as federal or state grants.
Only two of the current board members were serving in 2013, so much of the evening was spent recapping how the board got to where it is today with Battle Creek flooding issues.
Eric Kraft, a member of the Battle Creek City Council, gave a detailed report of flooding history and projects to the board.
Among other things, Kraft noted that flooding studies had been completed in 1964, 1975, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014.
He also noted that the city had spent a total of $144,441 on work completed in 2009, 2011 and 2019 — all outside of the city limits. Much of the work was ditch and channel clean-out work.
Kraft said the city also had spent $226,848 on 12 projects inside the city limits from 2009 to 2019, along with $83,310 on 13 intersection projects to improve drainage.
A summary of the work includes the city has spent $90,000 on studies and $455,000 on construction, and it has committed up to $3 million on projects for future flood control.
Toward the end of the meeting, members of the public were allowed to speak. Several residents pleaded for the NRD to help the city to do something to get rid of floods, which were especially bad in 2007 and 2019. Residents testified about everything from having sewage backup to concerns about having to pay for flood insurance, which was described as being “like a second mortgage.”
Mark Westerman said something has to be done for the city. One of the ways, building a dam, would help to get more people paying for it.
“The other way, we foot the whole bill,” Westerman said.
Many of those attending the meeting were farmers, based on a show of hands. A total of 29 landowners would lose significant portions of their land under one of the dam proposals, and they urged the Lower Elkhorn NRD to consider building a levee or bypass channel around the town.
Jim Kaufman of rural Newman Grove said he owns 400 acres and would lose about half of it if the three-dam proposal was chosen. He said it would take away his livelihood.
Kaufman said the studies he has seen don’t account for the lost property tax revenue that would occur if all the farm land is taken out for the dam proposals. He said it is a tough issue, but he hopes it doesn’t end up pitting agricultural workers against city workers.
Earlier in the meeting, Mike Sousek, Lower Elkhorn NRD general manager, said all of the projects were evaluated without recreation and none qualified for federal assistance.
Sousek said the diversion channel has been looked at and would not qualify for any outside assistance.
Lalit Jha, an engineer with JEO Consulting Group, agreed. Jha went over the cost of projects and benefits but said there could be outside funding help with the dams.
Sousek said if the NRD did the dam projects that cost $26 million, when it was looked at two years ago, it could have received federal dollars and state dollars to match it, reducing the cost to about $7 million.
Some board members said they didn’t care about the cost because all the projects would cost the same, and it still would be tax dollars being spent — just limited to the city and region.
Board member Joel Hansen is one of two board members who served in 2013 when the diversion channel was studied. Hansen said he could confirm what Sousek said — the diversion channel was looked at, but the $26 million price tag with no outside assistance resulted in the board abandoning it.
Rod Zohner cast the dissenting vote against the additional work for the study. Zohner said he would support a diversion channel, and he believes the NRD could get funds to help pay for it despite what others said.
“I will not support any dam on the Battle Creek,” Zohner said.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Anthony Wisnieski, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Rod Zohner, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke and Dennis Schultz.
Board members absent: Scott McHenry (excused).
Others in attendance: NRD staff and more than 100 members of the public, including those in a hallway and overflow room; two media representatives.
Meeting lasted: 3 hours, 30 minutes, including a finance subcommittee at 7 p.m.
