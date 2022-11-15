The Bloomfield Community Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of superintendent Shane Alexander on Monday.
Jason Hefner, school board president, said in a news release Tuesday that Alexander, who has been with Bloomfield Community Schools since 2013 and was named superintendent in 2016, had helped the district “accomplish a lot” during his tenure.
“We have remodeled our entire school district without needing a bond issue,” Hefner said. “Mr. Alexander led us through the most difficult time in school history with COVID-19 restrictions. He always had a contingency plan and was ready for anything.
“Our school was very successful in keeping our education hours through the whole pandemic with forward thinking and lesson plans and Zoom meetings. Our staff and school would not have made it through those difficult times without Mr. Alexander's guidance and planning.”
Hefner said Alexander is leaving the district in sound financial position and helped lead excellent student achievement scores.
“We wish Shane all the success in the world. He certainly deserves a new opportunity in the future with whatever he decides to do,” Hefner said.
Alexander, Hefner said, decided to resign so that he could pursue other opportunities. Hefner said in a phone call Tuesday that Alexander would serve as the superintendent through the remainder of the fall semester.
Asked if there were other reasons for Alexander’s resignation besides his decision to pursue other opportunities, Hefner wouldn’t provide any details. The school board president also said Alexander did not disclose what opportunities he is pursuing or whether he would remain in the area.
Hefner also declined to say whether Alexander’s resignation was requested by the school board or if he resigned under his own volition.
“We approved (Alexander’s) resignation at last night’s meeting and we said what we chose to say in our statement,” Hefner said.
Alexander was not in the office Tuesday morning and could not immediately be reached by phone.