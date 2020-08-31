Donate today
Steve Debenport

WAUSA — LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City, Iowa, is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive in Wausa.

A community blood drive is planned for Friday, Sept.18, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Wausa Fire Hall, 405 E. Broadway St.

Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever before appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

It’s important that eligible blood donors continue to donate regularly to ensure the health of the community. There is no substitute for human blood.

Tags

In other news

Online program

Online program

The Norfolk Public Library will host an online program with author Jim Reese on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Blood drive

Blood drive

WAUSA — LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City, Iowa, is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive in Wausa.

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — First Chadwick Boseman slipped on the cleats of Jackie Robinson, then the Godfather of Soul’s dancing shoes, portraying both Black American icons with a searing intensity that commanded respect. When the former playwright suited up as Black Panther, he brought cool intelle…