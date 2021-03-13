Blood drive planned in Wausa

A community blood drive is planned in Wausa on Friday, April 2, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Wausa Fire Hall, 405 E. Broadway.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is looking for all blood types to help hospital patients in need. Current and new blood donors can affect three lives with just one donation, helping your area hospitals and your neighbors.
To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever before appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.