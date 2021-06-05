Blood donors needed

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals.

Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in your neighborhood. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital.

Appointments are required for the Creighton Community Blood Drive on Friday, June 25, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Avera Creighton Hospital, 1503 Main St.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.

