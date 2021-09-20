Blood donations sought

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives to benefit local hospital patients.
Blood is a vital part of treatment for countless illnesses and injuries afflicting local hospital patients in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Generous community members who give blood with LifeServe Blood Center are directly helping their neighbors in local hospitals, as LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to the medical centers in this area.
One of the upcoming events is the Wausa Community Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Wausa Fire Hall, 405 E. Broadway St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.