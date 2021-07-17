Blight study tabled

The Norfolk City Council will not vote on the proposed West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area at the Monday, July 19, meeting.
The council decided to table the vote on the blight study at its June 21 meeting after hearing a number of concerns at the public hearing before the vote.
“Heeding calls for further consideration of the study and the fact that there are no imminent TIF (tax increment financing) applications or inquiries, the motion remains tabled at this time,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.
The concerns about the redevelopment area revolve around the fact that property in the area is owned by Ho-Chunk Inc. On Friday, WarHorse Gaming LLC, a division of Ho-Chunk, announced its plans to build a race track and casino on the lot.
If the redevelopment area is approved, then developers could apply for TIF to help pay back their investments but it does not otherwise affect whether a casino could be built in the area.
At the June 21 council meeting, city officials said the lot would need to be rezoned before a casino could be built on that lot.