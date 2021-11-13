Blessings in a Backpack in Tilden is assisted by the United Way

What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? We introduced our branch in September 2017 at the Elkhorn Valley Schools in Tilden. Last year, we provided hunger-free weekends during the school year for approximately 30 children ages preschool to 12th grade facing food insecurity. Each week through the course of the year, food is transported to the school and given to the teachers to distribute discretely on Friday.
In what way does the United Way assist you? All funds received from the United Way are used to purchase food for the program.
What percentage of the budget does the United Way fund? United Way funds 30% of the budget.
If your agency did not receive United Way funding, how would that impact your ability to serve others? Children are unable to provide for their own basic needs, one of which is nourishment. Having proper nutrition each day is one of the most important catalysts for how a child will perform in school and other environments. We want to be able to help all students requesting assistance. We would continue to fund as many backpacks as we could, but we would have to ask the schools to determine which applicants can receive backpacks.
Share a brief anecdote about your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served: At the onset of the pandemic, the schools requested that we help provide assistance to approximately 10 more children.