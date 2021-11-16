What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? Blessings in a Backpack is a volunteer-based organization providing weekend meals to kids in the Albion and Newman Grove areas while they are away from school.
In what way does the United Way assist you? United Way donations account for 33% of the budget. All that money goes directly into buying food and supplies for all of the kids. The Albion branch is an umbrella branch of the Blessings in a Backpack nationwide. Thanks to them, we continued to provide meals during COVID.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing? Some local grants and organizations that usually donate had to stop.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others? We always want to be able to expand. We examine the surrounding communities and see if there's a need. We couldn't expand without funding. This way, we don't have to pick and choose; everyone who qualifies gets a meal.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served. It's been eye-opening in the community to recognize that there is a need. We get blinders and don't always visually see the need around us. Some don't come to light until you have a program of 130 kids/week.
— VICTORIA NELSON