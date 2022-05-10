Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk will have a special blessing to mark the retirement of two buildings on campus that have served the school for nearly 100 years with an all-school prayer and blessing on Thursday, May 12, at 9:30 a.m.
The original 1924 school building and the 1964 addition which includes a row of classrooms and the gym will be demolished the early this summer to make way for a new commons area, band room and gym.
These buildings have seen multiple generations of students pass through their halls. Current students, parents, grandparents and great grandparents have been nurtured by so many faithful teachers. Jeanette Schipporeit will offer the prayer and blessing. She has served at Christ Lutheran for 40 years.
The 150th academic year at Christ Lutheran School is ending Thursday, May 12. As the school year comes to a close, Christ Lutheran School is also celebrating the beginning of its $8 million building project that will begin this summer. The school is located at 511 S. Fifth St.