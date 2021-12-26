BEEMER — On Dec. 22 at about 7 a.m., the Beemer Police Department responded to a reported theft that had occurred in the early morning hours at a business in Beemer.
Jeremy Goeken, Beemer police chief, said in a written release that shortly after the initial theft call, the West Point Police Department spotted a truck and trailer in West Point with cargo matching the description of the stolen items, and detained the driver and a passenger.
The passenger was later released with pending charges from the Cuming County Attorney’s Office.
After further investigation, the driver identified as Ryan M. Webster, 35, Blair, was arrested for theft, trespassing and possession of stolen property.
Goeken said a subsequent search found Webster a convicted felon, to be carrying a concealed weapon. In addition to the initial theft and stolen property charges, Webster was booked for being a prohibited person carrying a concealed weapon.
Webster was transported to the Thurston County Jail by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, and booked on a court ordered $50,000, 10% bond.