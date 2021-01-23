Black ice on roadways, use caution

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory regarding current road conditions: Black ice on roadways is creating very hazardous driving conditions.
Please slow down and use caution when driving.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $5.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
...LIGHT SNOW AND MINOR ICING TONIGHT... ...MAJOR WINTER STORM EXPECTED FOR PARTS OF THE AREA MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory regarding current road conditions: Black ice on roadways is creating very hazardous driving conditions.
Please slow down and use caution when driving.
Icy conditions made travel dangerous in and around Norfolk on Saturday evening.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory regarding current road conditions: Black ice on roadways is creating very hazardous driving conditions.
STANTON — A speeding violation resulted in an arrest Friday night after an out-of-state man reportedly was found with an array of drugs.
It might take almost four months to vaccinate Nebraskans who are 65 years and older, have a high-risk medical condition or are a critical infrastructure worker.
PHOENIX (AP) — A Las Vegas-based tour bus heading to the Grand Canyon rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, killing one person and critically injuring two others, authorities said.
MADISON — Latessa Thomas was arraigned in district court Friday afternoon. Thomas, 24, of Niobrara appeared before Judge Mark Johnson.
LINCOLN — A Nebraska lawmaker has introduced two election measures guaranteed to generate battles here — including an amendment to require photo identification to vote.
BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to take executive action Friday to provide a stopgap measure of financial relief to millions of Americans while Congress begins to consider his much larger $1.9 trillion package to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
ATLANTA (AP) — Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record and gracefully left his mark as one of baseball’s greatest all-around players, died Friday. He was 86.
PHOENIX (AP) — A Las Vegas-based tour bus heading to the Grand Canyon rolled over in northwe…
BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to take executive action Friday to provide a stop…
ATLANTA (AP) — Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit …
Fortune struck one man in the bakery aisle at the supermarket. Two others were working the n…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.