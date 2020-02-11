Springview, Naper, Butte, Spencer and Lynch community members have extra storage after Friday’s paper shredding event.
The North Central RC&D partnered with local village leadership in organizing a northern route for paper shredding that was open to the public.
Lathan Asbra of Security Shredding brought the shredding right to the locations for those with documents like old tax returns, medical information and employee records.
The RC&D held its first shredding collection in December 2018. This is the third shredding event to date.
It included 10.5 bins collected in Springview and 3.5 bins in Naper. Those in the Butte area had 5.5 bins of documents brought to the truck. Spencer had 6.5 bins and the route closed up in Lynch, collecting three bins. The total for the day was 29 bins of what now looks more like paper mash than any official records.
The RC&D offers a variety of recycling collections throughout the counties of Holt, Brown, Keya Paha, Rock, Boyd and Cherry, providing services that its local recycling centers aren’t able to. Plans are to make it an annual event.