NDN logo

NELIGH — Firefighters from at least five departments were busy part of Friday afternoon putting out a large grass fire.

A caller to the Daily News reported that firefighters were putting out hot spots around 5 p.m. and the fire appeared to be under control.

The fire was south of Neligh and reportedly in the Oakdale Fire District. Firefighters had been out since at least mid-afternoon from Neligh, Clearwater, Elgin, Oakdale and Tilden.

At least half of the crews were sent home by 5 p.m. Friday. Along with the firefighters, several businesses and organizations were also assisting the firefighters, the caller said.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for weather events that may result in extreme fire behavior up until 6 p.m. Friday. It includes Antelope County and much of Northeast Nebraska.

Southerly winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will make fire extremely difficult to control, along with low humidity.

Tags

In other news

What are you thankful for?

What are you thankful for?

Few people would argue with the notion that 2020 has been an unusual year considering the pandemic, a contentious political climate, drought, wildfires and civil unrest.

City, hospital, Nucor urge following the restrictions

City, hospital, Nucor urge following the restrictions

As COVID-19 numbers increase significantly and hospitalizations strain health care systems, City of Norfolk officials joined with health care and business leaders on Friday to encourage area residents to do their part to help slow transmission of the virus.

Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs

Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. job market showed a burst of strength in October, with employers adding 638,000 jobs and the unemployment rate tumbling to 6.9%. Still, the pace of hiring isn’t enough to rapidly soak up the millions of Americans who were thrown out of work by the pandemic recession.