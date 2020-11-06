NELIGH — Firefighters from at least five departments were busy part of Friday afternoon putting out a large grass fire.
A caller to the Daily News reported that firefighters were putting out hot spots around 5 p.m. and the fire appeared to be under control.
The fire was south of Neligh and reportedly in the Oakdale Fire District. Firefighters had been out since at least mid-afternoon from Neligh, Clearwater, Elgin, Oakdale and Tilden.
At least half of the crews were sent home by 5 p.m. Friday. Along with the firefighters, several businesses and organizations were also assisting the firefighters, the caller said.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for weather events that may result in extreme fire behavior up until 6 p.m. Friday. It includes Antelope County and much of Northeast Nebraska.
Southerly winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will make fire extremely difficult to control, along with low humidity.