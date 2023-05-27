Big Give totals for 2023

The Norfolk Area Big Give has raised close to $300,000 in donations within the past week — with the Briggs & Barrett Project, Orphan Grain Train and Camp Willow among the top donation receivers.
Saturday morning numbers place charitable returns at $297,109.28, with the Briggs & Barrett Project topping the donation leaderboard at $149,305 for its efforts to spread awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Sacred Heart Church of Norfolk gained $53,694 for improvements to Burns Hall,, and the Women’s Empowering Life Line made nearly $23,000 to go toward efforts to reopen Northern Hills Child Care Center. A total of 30 Norfolk area nonprofit organizations participated, and 1,639 donations were received.
This year’s total marks an increase of almost $40,000 over last year’s totals.
“This event is a wonderful reminder to all of us that every gift can make an impact and we are a community that works together to support each other,” according to a statement from the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska, which was established in 2010 with a mission to create a culture of giving in Northeast Nebraska.