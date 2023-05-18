What started out as a day of giving for the nonprofits has grown so much over 10 years that now it is spread over several days.
In fact, the annual Norfolk Area Big Give has grown to include 38 organizations and agencies and stretches from Thursday, May 18, to Tuesday, May 23.
Below are some of the agencies and organizations that have unusual events or causes that will benefit from the community’s generosity.
The Midtown Health Center is participating in what looks to be a fun event. This year, businesses can be “hippo’d” by the pediatric department’s mascot by donating at least $250. In return, a purple hippo will visit the business and gift an inflatable, banner and a custom cup.
“We will be sure to take lots of pictures to post on social media, which is great advertising for their business,” said Kenady Heithoff, marketing and community relations coordinator for the Health Center.
She also explained the origins of the nonprofits’ enamored representative.
“The hippo tradition started a few years ago when our pediatric department wanted to purchase a Hippo medical bed for our patients. Ever since then the hippo has kind of become our pediatric department’s mascot.”
Individuals can donate to the health center by driving to Courtesy Ford for an oil change or do a test drive. Courtesy Ford will donate $10 for every oil change and $25 for every test drive to the health organization. Outside of the building, a Tin Can Coffee trailer will offer two specialty drinks as another route to receive donations.
The organization has been participating in the Big Give since its start 10 years ago. But this week, it is expecting donations north of $10,000.
“Last year we were able to achieve this, and we’re hoping to achieve and exceed that goal this year. Last year, I believe Courtesy Ford had over 50 oil changes as well. We’re hoping for a great turnout at Courtesy Ford and for many people to come get coffee from Tin Can Coffee,” Heithoff said.
She added how participating in the annual charity bonanza provided a degree of value to the health center’s operations.
“We feel that participating in the Big Give helps us not only get much needed donations, but also helps us teach the community more about our nonprofit. It’s a great way for us to get our name out there and feel a part of the community, too,” she said.
* * *
The Norfolk Library Foundation will seek to raise funds for at least one bench for The Story Walk that will be opening later this year in Warren Cook Park, which is north of the library building.
Jessica Chamberlain, Norfolk Public Library director, said The Story Walk would feature one story across about 16 to 20 panels. Each of the panels will have two pages of the story.
Library staff will change the stories out periodically, with a grand opening planned. It will be announced when the grand opening takes place, Chamberlain said.
Susan Warneke, president of the Norfolk Library Foundation, said four benches would be featured at the park, with the idea to have a bench at each of the access points to The Story Walk.
“Our hope is that we can raise enough that we can fund at least one of them,” Warneke said.
The Story Walk has been a collaboration between the City of Norfolk, the Norfolk Library Foundation and others. The idea is to make the benches different colors.
“I think it will be a wonderful addition to Warren Cook Park,” Warneke said.
* * *
Behavioral Health Services is incorporating the theme of animals into its donation-gathering ventures by hosting a “Flamizing Giving” hygiene drive to restock the nonprofit’s Hygiene Closet for its hundreds of clients.
“Receiving shampoo and conditioner, body wash, dish soap, toilet paper, lotion, feminine hygiene products, socks, etc. help the client feel prepared for daily living activities and takes unnecessary barriers away from their recovery. The community support program keeps a hygiene closet for all BHS clients who may be in need. It is one of the most used internal resources for our clients,” said Hailey Hahn, director of community support.
By participating in the Big Give, Hahn shared how BHS is able to share its mission, services offered and its appreciation for people beyond just clients.
“Since the hygiene closet is utilized frequently, we often rely on the community and staff to assist with supplying items or monetary donations to help stock our hygiene closet. We decided to move forward with this idea this year as it was unique to The Big Give, plus we love flamingos and what they stand for: Uniqueness, individuality and balance.”
Those interested in donating can bring hygiene items or monetary donations at the main office located at 1900 Vicki Lane from Thursday to Tuesday. All donations will be appreciated and will be used for clients in need, according to Hahn.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Go to https://www.norfolkareabiggive.org/ and check out the nonprofits.