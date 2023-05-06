The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska and its more than 35 collaborative partners are getting set for another big week of giving.
The Norfolk Area Big Give 2023 will be run from Thursday through Tuesday, May 18-23. Events for the Norfolk Area Big Give will be on Tuesday, May 23, throughout Norfolk.
The event is a time when Norfolk area supporters are invited to give back to their favorite local charities and educate themselves on other nonprofits in our community.
The goal of the community giving event is to match Norfolk area supporters' passions and generosity with local nonprofit organizations.
The philanthropy council was established in 2010 with a mission to create a culture of giving in Northeast Nebraska. It comprises collaborative partners from area nonprofit organizations who come together to share resources and support the mission to create a culture of giving.
Through the combined participation of all philanthropy council collaborative partners, it is the goal to further educate community members on the robust nonprofit sector in the Norfolk area and provide an opportunity to make an impact on the future the community.
Norfolk Area Big Give will begin on Thursday, May 18, at 12:01 a.m. and end on Tuesday, May 23, at 11:59 p.m. on norfolkareabiggive.org.
Pre-gifting will begin on May 18.