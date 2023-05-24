The Big Give, arguably Norfolk’s biggest charity event of the year, is on its way to top last year’s gains of a quarter of a million dollars.
This year’s iteration ran from last Thursday to Tuesday, marking a slight stretch in the schedule’s days of giving. In total, 31 organizations linked to about 13 live events were featured this month.
In recent years, lengths of the annual charity event have fluctuated. Last year’s sequence marked a sharp decrease from eight days in 2021 to three days in 2022. The decision to shrink the schedule was designed to generate more interest in the community, organizers said at the time.
But this year’s Big Give clashed with that reasoning, according to current Philanthropy Council chairperson Libby McKay.
“We decided to expand the giving period to five days in response to feedback we received from our collaborative partners and the community. The idea was that it would allow for events to be spread out and not be confined to one day, which may cause it to feel like a competition, which is not what the Big Give is about,” she said.
She also shared the tentative aim of this year’s event.
“Our goal as always is to create a culture of giving and to invite our community to get to know the nonprofits of the Norfolk area. From a financial perspective, I believe last year we raised around $260,000 collectively and we would love to exceed that,” McKay said.
According to the Big Give website, Wednesday morning numbers place collective charitable returns north of $225,000, with more than 1,200 donations. This figure is subject to change since the Big Give officially ends today at midnight.
The Briggs and Barrett Project, much like its 2021 run, topped donation charts with about $90,000 in gains. The nonprofit was initiated in 2018 after founders Melissa West and Allison Uecker both lost newborn children to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Sudden Unexpected Infant Death.
Rounding out the top five were Sacred Heart Church of Norfolk with more than $48,000 raised toward improvements at Burns Hall, The Women’s Empowering Life Line with nearly $21,000 to help reopen the Northern Hills Child Care Center, Orphan Grain Train for flood relief efforts and Camp Willow to help children with mental, physical and developmental disabilities, with both raising nearly $9,000.
Here are some of the other highlights the local nonprofit sector experienced in the past few days:
NORFOLK PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOUNDATION
The Norfolk Public Schools Foundation chose Norfolk Junior High’s historical theater as the focal point of its Big Give campaign. According to the posting on the Big Give website, the auditorium has “seen its fair share of wear and tear.”
As it celebrates 100 years on Saturday, June 17, the theater’s peeling paint and plaster damage have become some of the primary factors that have pushed the school district to pursue a renovation project.
Jen Robinson, principal of Norfolk Junior High School, said the theater had undergone a previous renovation and estimated upcoming repair costs, the presumed goal of the Big Give campaign.
“Over 50 years ago, the auditorium was renovated to capture its original aesthetic and update its functionality. It is time for renovation. Renovation of a space this historical and important is not cheap. Initial estimates for repair work and painting are close to $300,000. This would allow for the scaffolding, plaster repair and painting to be completed by professionals to restore its original finish,” she said.
She also thanked donors and pointed to the number of people the auditorium had affected.
“Every donation is appreciated as we strive to meet the financial goal of this project. The auditorium is a favorite place to visit during class reunions. It has been the stage for many generations, including famous individuals including Johnny Carson.”
The public is invited to attend an open house on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. to experience the beauty of the entire building, including the theater, at the Norfolk Junior High School.
FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SERVICES
All donation proceeds directed at Faith Regional Health Services (FRHS) will go toward its Hope Fund and Appearance Center, aimed at funding items and services that support cancer recovery and survivorship.
Kaitlyn Koziol, marketing director at FRHS, said the goal of raising $4,500 for the Hope Fund had made significant progress in the past week.
“We are very grateful for the support of so many donors. As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, we were over halfway to our goal of raising $4,500 for the Hope Fund and Appearance Center,” she said.
On Tuesday, donors were encouraged to write inspiring messages on “I Give Hope” boards to receive a ribbon that championed cancer survivors.
“The inspiration for this year’s event was to educate the community about the Hope Fund and Appearance Center at Faith Regional,” Koziol said.
She added that funds raised help purchase items such as wigs, hats, scarves, head coverings, post-surgical mastectomy kits, bras and prostheses and are available at no cost to cancer patients because of the Hope Fund.
ORPHAN GRAIN TRAIN
What started out as a simple brat feed and polka band get-together later became one of the Orphan Grain Train’s biggest donation events of the year.
One of Norfolk’s oldest nonprofits hosted an “Oktoberfest in May” celebration for its campaign, where proceeds will benefit families and volunteers affected by a catastrophic EF4 tornado that claimed 13 lives in Rolling Stone, Mississippi.
“We will help with food for volunteers or family members needing food and building materials,” said Suzie Leffers, director of public relations for the Orphan Grain Train.
She also added that this year’s event went “well,” saying that donations will allow Orphan Grain Train to continue its Mississippi volunteering efforts.