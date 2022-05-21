The Norfolk area’s largest charity event of the year is back for another year, and it has the potential to be the most ambitious iteration to date.
With 37 organizations participating and 15 live events planned, Tuesday’s Big Give event boasts slightly higher numbers than last year’s roster of 32 nonprofits and 13 events. Although the donation window for the charity extravaganza will officially last from midnight Monday, May 23, until Wednesday, May 25, at 11:59 p.m., all in-person events will be confined to the Tuesday, May 24.
“We don’t have many rules, but our one rule is that you cannot do an event any other day than that Tuesday, just to create the hype in the community.” said Tracy Speidel, the chairperson of the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska, the organization responsible for founding and coordinating the event.
The decision to shrink the schedule for the Big Give marks a departure from the eight-day sequence employed last year, which ran from May 17 through May 25. Although 2021’s Big Give was relatively successful, raising nearly $183,000 in total donations, Speidel said condensing the event into a tighter window of time helps to generate a more acute amount of interest in the community.
According to a website for the event, the Big Give seeks to foster a culture of giving across Northeast Nebraska. The spirit of generosity has even spread beyond the region, with donations coming in from 35 cities and 10 states last year.
Attendees will have the option to donate online through the Philanthropy Council’s website or drop their donations off in person at a general giving station at White Mulberry Bakery, 222 W. Norfolk Ave. Alternatively, 15 of the nonprofits will have in-person giving events of their own where donors can bring their contributions.
Beyond the funds raised, the event also provides a potent platform for local nonprofits to raise awareness to their causes.
Among those featured at Tuesday’s event is the Briggs and Barrett Project. Founded in 2018 by Melissa West and Allison Uecker, the foundation fights to combat the tragic loss of infant lives due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) by raising awareness and providing specialized infant health monitoring equipment.
The top earner at last year’s Big Give at just under $65,000, the Briggs and Barrett Project relies heavily on donations from the event to fund its causes year-round, according to West.
She attributed the major success of the foundation to constant engagement with the community beyond its niche cause, ranging from buying and distributing relief supplies during the 2019 floods to encouraging Norfolk residents to instead support their local businesses during 2020’s Big Give at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think part of the reason we’ve grown so big is because we do more than just help families with babies. We also support our community so much,” West said. “If we support our community, what we have found is that the community turns around and supports us.”
The BB Project will also hold a wrap-up party from 4-7, hosting a silent auction and free beverages while watching the final donation numbers come in.
The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska is another organization participating in Tuesday’s event.
Although the $4,500 raised at last year’s event is dwarfed in comparison to Briggs and Barrett, the Big Give is just one of many sources of funding for the nonprofit, which relies on consistent donations throughout the year to keep the lights on, according to Amber Anderson, the public relations and fundraising manager for the shelter.
The shelter’s approach to staying engaged with the community falls much more in line with its central cause of teaching safe, responsible pet ownership. In addition to working with special-needs groups, veterans and the elderly to provide quality companionship, the shelter also works with other local nonprofits — including working with Bright Horizons, another nonprofit involved with the Big Give — providing care to pets of domestic violence victims when needed.
It’s through these actions that it hopes to encourage a giving spirit among the community.
“When you’re donating to the animal shelter, you’re not just donating to the animals; you’re donating to the people involved in the animal shelter and that depend on us,” Anderson said.
Although the shelter won’t be hosting a venue downtown, it is encouraging people to drop off their donations at its office on the edge of town, with free puppy and kitten cuddles offered in return. The shelter is located at 1000 E. Omaha Ave.
While Tuesday’s donation drive is set to match 2019’s record high of 37 organizations present, Speidel said the philanthropy council is still focused on expanding the event, hoping to eventually reach 40 organizations. Speidel said she personally wants to see the event break $200,000 in total donations as well.
Although individual returns between nonprofits can be asymmetric, Speidel said she doesn’t think there’s any sense of competition among the event’s organizations. She pointed to the concentration of donation events downtown in close proximity to one another as evidence of that.
Furthermore, Speidel said the diversity of causes represented at the Big Give serves not only to foster a noncompetitive environment, but to provide something for everyone to support, including mental health and addiction, animals and domestic violence.
“I think everyone just wants to support the entire community, or they just find the one or two or three nonprofits that they really care about,” Speidel said. “It’s something for everybody, from babies all the way up to the older generation.”
Want to learn more?
Visit www.norfolkareabiggive.org to see a full list of non-profits participating in this year's Big Give event and how you can donate.