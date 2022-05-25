While the weather was less than ideal, a little bit of rain proved inadequate to dampen the giving spirit of the Norfolk area community on Tuesday.
While the results came out somewhat lopsided, May 24th’s “Big Give” proved to be a windfall for Norfolk’s nonprofit organizations. From the biggest players, such as the Briggs & Barrett Project, to newcomers to the event such as Big Bang Boom, each organization contributed to the event, raking in north of $193,000 in donations, a marked increase from last year’s $182,784 total.
While most of the participants hosted their donation drives online, some brought their causes to the streets of downtown Norfolk for the 12-hour bonanza lasting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., providing increased exposure not only with their base of donors, but the ideas they espoused.
Big Bang Boom
Setting up shop from the event’s outset to its end, Big Bang Boom had their freshman outing at Tuesday’s Big Give, although they’re no stranger to the community.
Since August 1976, Boom has provided increasingly ambitious fireworks displays to Northeast Nebraska. With roughly 30,000 observers in attendance annually in recent years, the 100%-donation driven show, known as “Boomfest” at Skyview Lake Park, draws crowds every Saturday prior to the 4th of July for an event like none other in the region, said chairman Don Wisnieski, who’s headed the nonprofit since 1996.
“(Boomfest) is Northeast Nebraska’s largest single-day event, bar none,” Wisnieski said.
Although the show draws spectators of all ages, the Big Give outreach for Norfolk’s foremost fireworks authority was notably geared toward engaging with youngsters, setting up shop out of their mobile fireworks command center in the Salvation Army parking lot with offerings of mini donuts, popsicles and face painting.
The Connection Project
Focused on bringing together those suffering from mental health challenges while also providing aid for housing to help those in need get back on their feet, the Connection Project has seen its cause become increasingly relevant amidst a drastic disruption to daily lives across Northeast Nebraska.
Though it has largely subsisted off of government grants since its inception in 2019, the project is increasingly turning to community donations to continue its mission while also working to break down deep-seated stigmas surrounding mental health disorders, said executive director Tim Young, who took the reins in March of this year.
“For someone to be able to share what they’ve been through; heartaches, successes, the whole nine yards, that makes a complete human being, that makes a person well,” Young said.
Young also took pride in many of the Project’s benefactors who, after overcoming their own struggles, have chosen to give back to their peers, joining the force of volunteers who keep the quiet venue on West Madison Avenue staffed, such as at Tuesday’s event, where free cookies and consultations were offered to those who came to donate.
“For the people that…have gone through hell and back, I see them today, being a part of the community, supporting each other, being there for other people,” Young said. “Those to me are heroes, because they know what it’s like, and they’re the ones helping other people to get where they should be.”
Orphan Grain Train
With 29 offices across the United States and humanitarian aid distributed to over 60 countries since 1992, the Norfolk based nonprofit Orphan Grain Train is well-established not just in Northeast Nebraska, but around the world.
Currently, the organization is working with other nonprofits to provide support to Ukraine amidst.
Their “Oktoberfest in May” event on Tuesday offered a potent combination of bratwursts and live Slavic-inspired polka music from Fremont’s “Happy Players” band, with proceeds going toward distribution costs for material aid to the embattled Central European nation in the form of everything from food to medical supplies to diapers, said Suzie Leffers, the nonprofit’s director of public relations.
She sees the event as an opportunity for engagement between Orphan Grain Train and the community, while also offering a good time for all involved.
“Having the community come out and seeing people support the mission of Orphan Grain Train ,which is helping those in need worldwide, that’s pretty neat,” Leffer said. “Then it’s also just a fun day for us to have the community come and check us out.”
Norfolk Area Pride
As Northeast Nebraska’s sole LGBT advocacy group, fostering a sense of belonging is one of Norfolk Area Pride’s core tenets. To that end, community engagement is key for the organization, which provides education, support and assisting with access to mental health resources for Northeast Nebraska’s LGBT community and their families.
Understanding the stigma attached to organizations such as theirs, Pride strives to not only be seen as more than just a party community, but a source of positive engagement, regardless of peoples’ differences.
“We believe that every human, LGBTQ, Spanish-speaking, poor, rich, White, Black, Asian, all demographics, deserve to belong,” Mo Bailey, Pride’s president, said.
Offering cotton candy, lunch and bring-your-own-shirt tie-dying at the corner of West Norfolk and Fourth Streets, Bailey was surprised to see a diverse delegation of visitors over the course of the event.
“We’ve had people show up that I didn’t expect or don’t know, which is always fun,” Bailey said. “So this exposure in this being downtown is great.”
Camp Willow
Camp Willow was yet another of Norfolk’s nonprofits who took to the downtown area for Tuesday’s event.
Founded in 2018, the camp provides a summer camp to children with disabilities, offering a variety of therapeutic activities involving everything from music, arts and theater to horses. They also provide mental health counseling and support to the children’s parents, said executive director Sidney Watson, a licensed counselor and mental health service provider.
Although she no longer resides in her hometown of Norfolk, Watson said her passion for serving the community is what constantly brings her back, both for the Camp’s activities throughout the summer and to raise funds at events like Tuesday’s.
“I come back for this because it means so much to me to serve this community and really see the impacts, the ripple effect with supporting these kids and their families, but also helping the community gain more knowledge and inclusivity of people with different abilities,” Watson said.
Hosted at the District Table & Tap, the camp’s fundraiser offered free live music from Matt Casey, son of the late Jim Casey, and a raffle with 25% of sales at the venue encompassing the lion’s share of the nonprofit’s Big Give earnings.
Bright Horizons
Founded in 1976, Bright horizons is no stranger to the Norfolk community, nor the Big Give, which they’ve been participating in for almost half a decade. The nonprofit provides care for victims of domestic violence across rural Nebraska, with offices in Norfolk, O’Neill and Ainsworth.
The group places a heavy emphasis on working in tandem with other community services groups, including everything from animal shelters to county jails to community colleges. Bright Horizons also focuses on education of various other subjects, including raising to awareness to human trafficking, but also the power of coordinated community funding.
“Maybe can you have $5 to donate, but (when) you pull that all together, you see the impact of a lot of small donations coming together and what they can do,” executive director Linda Olson said.
Briggs & Barrett Project
Far and away the biggest presence at Norfolk’s Big Give event, the Briggs & Barrett Project has been a staple of the event for several years. The foundation advocates for increased awareness of conditions leading to sudden infant death, while also providing special infant monitoring equipment to parents across Northeast Nebraska free of charge.
After reaching nearly $65,000 in donations last year, the most at that year’s event, the Briggs & Barrett Project smashed its previous record, accounting for more than $97,000 this year.
The project’s success has been “unbelievable” according to co-founder Melissa West, who credited this year’s silent auction for much of the increased funding. It was held at the Midtown Event Center, along with an online and in-person party to watch the final donations roll, with companies such as Tommy’s Express carwash and Norfolk Auto Center also announcing additional contributions.
“There’s just so many big companies that stepped up, their supporters, their customers, their employees involved to make this happen,” West said.
West said she expects the event’s success to carry over for the foundation, but mentioned the importance of the event in showcasing Norfolk’s many other service organizations as well.
“I think when people see what happened today, they want to be a part of what Briggs & Barrett did, they want to be a part of history,” West said. “But also, it’s not just about the Briggs and Barrett Project, it was about a lot of amazing nonprofit organizations in this community.”