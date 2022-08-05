WEST POINT — With the the 100th anniversary of the Cuming County Fair, the theme “A Century of Fun for Everyone” has been chosen for this year’s fair.
The West Point Cuming County Fairgrounds will come alive for four days — Thursday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 14, becoming the brightest little city in Northeast Nebraska.
The area will be celebrating multiple generations of community togetherness with competition, cooperation and fun rooted with down-to-earth volunteer leaders and workers, families and production agriculture.
Everyone has an important memory. One-hundred consecutive years of memories escalated into a book published in July, ”Cuming County Fair 100 Consecutive Years,” penned by Jean Graff Schlickbernd.
Maybe it was the first Ferris wheel ride. Or a purple ribbon. Or the quilts. Mutton busting. The baseball tournaments. Fair food.
Pat Schlickbernd, a fair board member, said he remembers being a teenager showing his 4-H calf in the show ring arena, catching a glimpse of the cute blonde showing her 4-H calf on the other side of the arena.
He married her.
Fair patrons are invited to bring in their family’s memorabilia to be displayed in the Heritage Big Red Barn.
The Aug. 11 opening ceremony at 10 a.m. at the mid-fair grounds Jim Ortmeier Memorial will display the refurbished band wagon of the late 1800s.
Moving into the second century, the fair board is embracing advanced technology — online ticket sales, electronic welcome signs and Watson Pavilion big television screen.
Online advance ticket sales are encouraged. One ticket admittance to the fairgrounds for all events of a day (including the Saturday concert) is one charge. There is a reduced rate for children.
To expedite ticket sales and avoid waiting lines at the gate, fairgoers are encouraged to buy their advance tickets online. Advanced season tickets purchased before the fair are reduced in price.
A special 100-year carnival agreement with the fair board will allow a special-purchase wristband to ride all of the rides as many times as children wish on opening Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
A new bigger, wider and better tractor pull track and new horse arena are featured.
Tim Rolf, fair board president, explained that the berm project on the levee bordering the fairgrounds necessitated relocation of the new bigger and better tractor pull track west of the Neligh Park Lake. A shuttle will be available.
The relocated horse arena is north and west of the Red Barn. The 4-H horse show will be Friday at 11 a.m. The horse arena will have bull riding, steer roping and the kids’ mutton busting contest.
The new tractor pull track will host Outlaw Tractor Pullers — Outlaw Division on Thursday night and Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association on Friday night, in addition to pickup pulls and the demolition derby on Sunday at noon.
Parking will be on and over the dike.
A new event will be a Bohemian tractor pull — four-person teams will compete to pull a tractor the longest distance in the least amount of time. Men’s and women’s teams will compete in age brackets.
On Sunday morning, the church service will have music by the Heavenly Hens. The baseball tournament, horseshoes, volleyball, ball room dancing are fair events.
The Saturday night concert entertainment will be at the baseball field with a beer garden added. There is no extra charge for the concert as the gate fee for fair entrance includes the concert.
The special Saturday night concert entertainer opener is upcoming popular TikTok star Cooper Alan with his one-of-a-kind Southern rock mashups mixing country with rap.
The 9:30 p.m. event is 38 Special, a national touring five-piece American rock band of the late 1970s and ‘80s with the original vocal guitarist Don Barnes. Their performance will be followed by fireworks.
The big 5 p.m. Sunday parade will round out the weekend with the Cuming County Feeders Association serving beef sandwiches, beginning at 4 p.m.
