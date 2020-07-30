PIERCE — Months of day-to-day wondering if the fair would go on ended here Wednesday evening.
That’s when the 2020 Pierce County Fair got underway with 4-H exhibit entries and an evening of barrel racing. The fair will continue at the Pierce County Fairgrounds through Sunday, Aug. 2.
Karen Foster, secretary of the Pierce County Agricultural Society, said she feels it is fortunate that the fair was able to go on considering the restrictions in place due to the threat of COVID-19.
“It was a day-to-day thing,” Foster said of the planning. “Do we? Don’t we? It was toward the end of June and first part of July before we realized we’ve got a shot at making this.”
Foster said preparation for this year’s fair included beefing up cleaning procedures to accommodate the rules set forth for fairgoers’ health and safety.
“It was a lot of getting sanitization materials — masks and gloves and disinfectants,” Foster said. “Some of that stuff is getting hard to come by.”
She said a more aggressive cleaning schedule was adopted to keep surfaces and areas clean. It includes frequent cleaning of the fairground bleachers and restrooms, as well as doorknobs and other hard surfaces.
“It’s more work, but it’s what we needed to do,” she said.
Foster said fair officials met often to discuss the latest health directives and how they would be able to meet them.
The events for this year’s fair have been altered because of COVID-19, as well. In addition to changes in how the 4-H events are carried out, the midway carnival was unable to come for this year’s fair.
Instead, “we were able to connect with a company out of Omaha, and they’ll be bringing several games, so we will have things for the kids to do,” Foster said.
Adults will find plenty of entertainment at this year’s fair, as well, with Thursday’s main event — the Nebraska Bush Pullers — set to begin at 7 p.m.
“We’re really looking forward to a really good tractor pull (Thursday) night,” Foster said. “We understand the guys have not been able to pull several places this year, so they’re really excited to come.”
Earlier in the day on Thursday, fairgoers were treated to a free pancake feed, as well as the 4-H cat show and 4-H beef showmanship contest, followed by a dog show.
Friday’s events will include 4-H shows featuring swine, companion animals, horses, sheep goats and market beef, as well as FFA beef. The Hall of Fame, Pioneer and Outstanding Individual awards will be given at 6:30 p.m.
The headlining entertainment on Friday will be Double S Extreme Bull Riding, followed by Borderline playing in the beer garden.
More 4-H events are set to take place Saturday. A mud volleyball tournament, a kids’ pedal pull and FFA hog wrestling also are scheduled for Saturday.
Luke Mills & The Highway Drifters will perform before headliner Ned LeDoux, who will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
A trail horse challenge is set for 9 a.m. Sunday, following the 4-H inspirational service. An ATV rodeo will take place at 2 p.m., and the annual demolition derby will close out the fair beginning at 6 p.m.
“We have a big entertainment area,” Foster said when asked about the ability to remain appropriately distant from others at the fair. “People can bring lawn chairs and spread out, or they can sit in the grandstand if they want to.”
Foster said she is looking forward to seeing fairgoers and hopes everyone who visits can find a way to enjoy themselves without worry.
“We’ve got a big enough entertainment area,” she said. “We’re good.”