WEST POINT — Activities for one of the Midwest’s biggest car shows are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14, with cruising Main Street.
Getting hyped will begin Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. “just like we did in the good old days,” said Dan Nesladek, Road Gems club president.
The big event this year will be at the Nielsen Community Center on Sunday, Sept. 18, with a poker run for Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Roadhouse.
The free car show starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will continue until 3 p.m. The awarding of 50 monster trophies, 20 specialty awards and a cash drawing will take place, with the show ending at 3:30 p.m.
“The timing is geared to allow people from a distance to arrive home early,” Nesladek said.
He said it will be easy for people to bring their cars to the show. Like last year, this show has eliminated judging cars by year and model. Cars will be parked as they arrive.
“You may park next to your buddy’s car,” Nesladek said. “It will be convenient to look at vehicles in the area without walking a great distance. The central location offers convenience for living and visiting with the owners of hundreds of cars.”
Because of the size of the show, it will be easier to enjoy the 400 to 600 vehicles with the Nielsen Center as the focal point.
Monster trophy donors may select the car that they wish to present with their trophy.
There also will be a craft show with more than 50 vendors in the Nielsen Center. Chairwoman Marlene Knobbe said the majority are unique, hand-crafted items of wood, crotchet, sewing, novelties, paintings, housewares and items typically found at specialty shops. There are some direct sales.
A variety of food vendors will be on the grounds. Breakfast and lunch items will be in the Nielsen Center.
The beer garden will be outside at the west portico of the Nielsen Center. The margarita place will be sponsored by the West Point Community Theatre at the west side of the theater.
The West Point Cuming County Historical Society will open the museum depot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to visitors. The free museum is located a block and a half west of the Nielsen Center.
The Sunday afternoon movie at the West Point Community Theatre during the Car Show will be “DC League of Super Pets.”
On special display will be a piece of Smeal Family Firetruck history. The original 1969 aerial fire truck was the third aerial built. Built for Chadron, it had a 65 foot, three-section aerial ladder with a 500 gallon-per-minute water pumping section. It was never taken apart.
There have been 32 consecutive years of West Point car shows minus the COVID year, always sponsored by the Road Gems Car Club.
Formerly “The Last Fling Till Spring,” the name was changed to West Point Car Show and the format was changed to better accommodate the exhibitors, the spectators and the club members two years ago.
More information is available at roadgems.com.