The following was posted on the Big Bang Boom's website late Saturday afternoon:
UPDATE: Out of abundance of caution and in response the recent rains at Skyview Park, we have decided to move all BoomFest activities and the fireworks show to Sunday, July 2.
We recognize that the weather is clearing off, however, the ground conditions are not favorable for the amount of traffic we anticipate. We want to assure a safe and enjoyable experience for all who are attending.
The schedule for Sunday will operate at the same times as originally planned for Saturday. We thank you for your patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you all Sunday.