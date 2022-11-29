A previously wanted man was arrested on a trio of warrants and additional charges on Monday.
At 2:50 p.m., a Norfolk police officer saw a man he recognized as Lyle Frisch, 49, riding a bike in the 300 block of South First Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer knew that Frisch had active arrest warrants and confirmed with dispatchers that there were three of them.
The officer had contact with Frisch near Second Street and Madison Avenue. Frisch briefly stopped for the officer but then pedaled away despite multiple demands for him to stay where he was, Bauer said.
Additional officers responded to the area and took Frisch into custody. In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine from him.
Frisch was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer, plus three Madison County warrants. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.