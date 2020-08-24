More than 50 skaters and bikers from multiple generations christened the new Norfolk skate park at its grand opening Saturday morning.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and other officials — as well as Anthony Thompson, a skater who helped lead the effort to bring the new park — spoke to an eager crowd that got some early tricks in before the event officially started and the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to open the park at 901 Blaine St.
Moenning gave a brief recap of the history of the new Miracle Skatepark, which started when concerned citizens lobbied the city council to replace the old, deteriorating park.
“It was about five years ago now that a group of many people here today came to the city council and said, ‘Look, we need a new skate park,’ ” Moenning said. “I was on the city council at the time and I had never seen up to that point a group of committed, passionate and organized citizens come together like you all did and urge us into action.”
Thus began a long collaboration to help bring the idea of a new park into reality, and that collaboration was key to seeing the project completed.
“This was an effort that was not going to happen on an individual basis,” Moenning said. “It took a team approach, and it took citizen engagement, collaboration and community. It can be a model of what we can do when we all work together.”
A critical component to getting the funds necessary was a tourism grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. And tourism is expected to be a big part of the park’s future.
The park was built by Spohn Ranch, a renowned design and construction company that specializes in skate parks. Because of the company’s reputation in the skating world, the park is expected to draw people from across the state.
“We want to have events here,” Thompson said. “Some guys from Omaha were up here and they said this is the best park in the state, hands down. This is an attraction, it’s going to be special. This is going to be the busiest park in town.”
Thompson said the fight for the new park was a big undertaking, but now Norfolk and the state as a whole have a one-of-a-kind park.
“I say that you can tell a lot about a city by looking at its skate park,” Thompson said, then turning to the crowd. “What does this say? This is rad,” he said to cheers.
Thompson also emphasized how collaboration was essential.
“Everyone jumped on board and it wouldn’t have been possible without a killer community,” he said.
Thompson also said the park is going to help grow the next generation of skaters.
“Some of these guys out here grew up riding at the old park a decade ago and now they have families of their own,” Thompson said. “Now the next generation is going to grow up with this park. There’s going to be kids out here blasting stuff we couldn’t have even imagined.”
After the speeches, Thompson introduced a group of experienced skaters and bikers to perform tricks, drawing gasps and wows from the crowd. Then dozens of skaters of all ages filed in to take advantage of the new park and the sunny weather.
“This is a great turnout,” Moenning said. “Turning out for what is now one of the best skate parks in the Midwest.”
Now with the park completed, the next step is just to enjoy it.
“A lot of people had a lot of stress about it,” Thompson said. “This park is all about fun. You come, you have fun and you become a part of the skate park brotherhood. If you come here, you’ll have 50 new friends.”