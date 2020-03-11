Hans Berg, 23, of Plainview appeared before Judge Donna Taylor in Madison County Court on Tuesday.
Berg, who is charged with terroristic threats, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to district court.
Berg’s charges come from an incident in which he allegedly threatened a Norfolk man and his family. The man had paid a woman for sexual intercourse with a bad check. Several days later, Berg and the woman went to the man’s apartment. There, Berg told the man he now owed double the original amount, according to a court document.
Berg also told the man that he knew convicts who would beat him within an inch of his life and that the man’s family and friends would be burnt to the ground if he did not pay, according to the document.
Berg will appear in district court on Friday, March 27.