Next week will be a precursor of what’s to come later this year on Benjamin Avenue.
Beginning on Monday, March 16, Benjamin Avenue will be temporarily closed so that work crews can begin removing trees and preparing the street for improvements to be made this year.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir said the street would be closed Monday morning until the work is finished, which could take all week. The area to be closed will be west of the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex to Victory Road, he said.
The street then will reopen and remain so until work begins later this summer. That project calls for Benjamin Avenue to be widened from two lanes to three lanes, with a center turning lane, from Victory Road east to Highway 35.
Traffic on the street has greatly increased in recent years as well.