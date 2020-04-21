Benjamin Avenue work to begin

City of Norfolk logo NDN

Beginning Monday, April 27, Benjamin Avenue will be closed so work crews can begin work on the expansion and improvements project.

Madison County board chairman Troy Uhlir said the street would be closed Monday morning until the work is finished, which is expected to be mid-July. The area to be closed will be west of Highway 35 to Victory Road, he said.

The work includes having Benjamin Avenue widened from two lanes to three lanes, with a center turning lane, from Victory Road east to Highway 35. Trees were removed in preparation for the work in March.

