A traffic shift is set to take place on Benjamin Avenue.

Reconstruction and widening of Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to First Street is progressing with traffic control set to continue east to First Street on Thursday.

Traffic will shift to the north side of Benjamin Avenue with one lane for eastbound and one lane for westbound traffic through the construction zone.

Motorists should expect delays when traveling on Benjamin Avenue. Access will still be available to businesses in the construction zone.

The east and middle driveway will be open for the YMCA. The driveway off Benjamin to the Norfolk Middle School will be closed. Drivers will need to access the middle school off First Street.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and slow down.

