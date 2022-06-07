A Homer company was awarded a contract Monday by the Norfolk City Council for the East Benjamin Avenue recreational trail after it submitted the lowest of five bids.

Steve Harris Construction had a base bid of $558,104, plus alternates for a total contract amount of $687,113.

Anna Allen, assistant city engineer, said the trail is going to be on the north side of Benjamin Avenue from Victory Road east to Highway 35, extending the trail south of Benjamin Avenue along the west side of Victory Road.

“It was pretty close in cost with the engineers’ base bid, slightly higher with the cost of materials,” Allen said.

Councilman Rob Merrill asked how much higher it was than the engineers’ estimate.

Allen said it was about $50,000 higher, but it was estimated in 2021 before inflation got higher.

Mayor Josh Moenning asked about other funding sources and if lights were planned.

Allen said a federal grant would pay $250,000. When Madison County widened Benjamin Avenue to three lanes, it already did dirt work that should allow the site to be prepped with minimal subgrade work, she said.

The alternates in the bid called for reinforced steel in the concrete. A majority of the trail will be on the Northeast Community College property, which provided an easement. The college has its own specifications that required the reinforced steel, and the college agreed to fund the additional cost of the steel, Allen said.

Steven Rames, public works director, said no lighting would be installed, although it was considered. To light it to trail specifications would have cost about $250,000 for that mile, he said.

The proposed completion date is Monday, Aug. 22, which is about one year ahead of the required completion date in the contract.

