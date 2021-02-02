The Norfolk City Council approved a contract at Monday night’s meeting that will begin the next step in the Benjamin Avenue improvement project.
The contract with Midwest Right of Way Services Inc. is to provide right-of-way acquisition for the project, said engineer John Cahill.
“The agreement that you see before you tonight is for the next phase in the Benjamin Avenue project. It would be the actual negotiation and acquisition of that right-of-way along Benjamin Avenue from First Street to 13th Street,” Cahill said. “This contract would allow Midwest Right of Way to start that negotiation process with those properties along Benjamin Avenue.”
The amount of the contract is not to exceed $219,380. And Cahill said it could end up costing significantly less.
Mayor Josh Moenning said this marks another step for the project.
“This is a big project, a big job, a long process,” he said. “This is another necessary step for moving forward.”
When completed, the project will add a turning lane to the section of Benjamine Avenue, said City Engineer Steve Rames.
The contract was approved after an unanimous vote.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:15 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus, Shane Clausen and Corey Granquist.
Council member absent: Thad Murren
Meeting lasted: 45 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, two; and two from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the amendment to the redevelopment contract with Fountain Point Development LLC for the first phase of the Fountain Point North redevelopment project.
— Authorized issuance of a tax increment revenue bond of up to $479,000 for phase 1B of the Fountain Point North redevelopment project.
— Passed an ordinance amending city code to allow drive-in and drive-thru restaurants as conditional uses in zoning districts C-2 and C-2A.
— Approved a contract to provide acquisition of right-of-way for the Benjamin Avenue improvement project for an amount not to exceed $219,380.
— Approved contract for the Legacy Bend Fourth & Fifth Addition utility and paving improvements project for an amount of $1,431,478.05.