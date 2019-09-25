Benjamin Avenue plan includes two roundabouts

The public was invited Tuesday night to the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College to see the first preliminary designs for what the City of Norfolk and residents believe is a much-needed project: the reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue.
The reconstruction project, between First and 13th streets, was made a priority after surveys last year showed the public wanted improvements to the road, which is among Norfolk’s busiest corridors.
The project, which will cost an estimated $10 million, will continue with the preliminary design phase through early next year, with the final design decided next year and construction to begin in 2021. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.
The preliminary design features two new roundabouts at the intersections of Benjamin Avenue and Queen City Boulevard and at Riverside Boulevard. The design also widens the street to five lanes with a center turn lane from about 12th Street to Andrews Drive.
One of the primary objectives of the reconstruction is improving safety. Steve Wolf of JEO Consulting Group, the contractor hired to design the reconstruction, said Benjamin Avenue has a crash rate of 7.39 crashes per million miles traveled, which is more than double the state average of three crashes per million miles traveled.
“That is a very serious issue that has to be fixed,” Wolf said. “One of the biggest reasons for accidents is a lack of appropriate turning lanes off of the street and too many access points along the street.”
The solution, Wolf said, is to create a center turn lane and reduce the number of access points to properties without cutting any properties off. Additionally, the roundabouts will allow traffic to flow more efficiently without stacking up at traffic lights.
“Roundabouts are very safe ways to move through intersections,” Wolf said. “And center turning lanes, which the street does not have today, will be more extensive and help traffic move safely through.”
Safety also will be improved for pedestrians and cyclists.
Wolf said that not only will the road be safer, but it will be built to extend the life of the street and sustain future growth.
“This design is meant to handle traffic 20 years from now, and the amount of traffic is expected to go up significantly in that time,” Wolf said.
The preliminary designs are the results of months of work by engineers, public input and a “vision group,” a committee of public officials, businesses and property owners along the corridor slated for reconstruction.
Wolf said the vision group has taken its responsibilities for helping design the project very seriously and the input has been essential.
Public input is also an invaluable part of the design process.
“Much of what we’ve come up with so far has been the direct result of citizen input and the vision group,” Wolf said. “The preliminary design tonight accomplishes most of the goals for this project.”
Attendees at the open house Tuesday night were invited to fill out surveys and talk with engineers and designers directly. At least one more open house is planned either later this year or early next year for more public input.