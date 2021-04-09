The City of Norfolk held an open house Thursday to showcase the Benjamin Avenue improvement project.
At the open house, area residents were able to look at diagrams of the project’s phases and timeline.
“The project is on schedule,” said Steve Rames, city engineer. “I know it seems like a long time to get here.”
Planning is almost complete, and much of the city’s focus is on how businesses will be affected and how the city can help meet their needs, Rames said.
“Plans are now at 90% (complete),” he said. “At this stage of the project, the most important thing is getting the phasing right.”
Rames expects bidding to start in September and for construction to begin in spring 2022, he said.
City communications manager Candace Schmidt said she encourages anyone with ideas on the project to reach out to the city now.
Almost 40 people attended the open house in total, Schmidt said.
“I’m pleased at the turnout, even with the weather and everything,” she said. “I didn’t really know what to expect.”
The event was held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Northeast Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center.