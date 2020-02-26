Benjamin Avenue improvement open house

The public is invited to an open house Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College to review and discuss the preliminary design for Benjamin Avenue improvements. There will be no formal presentation, so attendees are welcome to come at any time and stay as long as needed.
Benjamin Avenue from First Street to 13th Street is scheduled for reconstruction beginning in 2021. The preliminary design was first unveiled at an open house in 2019. For more information, contact the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.