City of Norfolk logo NDN

The public is invited to an open house Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College to review and discuss the preliminary design for Benjamin Avenue improvements. There will be no formal presentation, so attendees are welcome to come at any time and stay as long as needed.

Benjamin Avenue from First Street to 13th Street is scheduled for reconstruction beginning in 2021. The preliminary design was first unveiled at an open house in 2019. For more information, contact the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.

Tags

In other news

Benjamin Avenue improvement open house

Benjamin Avenue improvement open house

The public is invited to an open house Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College to review and discuss the preliminary design for Benjamin Avenue improvements. There will be no formal presentation, so attendees are welcome to come at a…

Trump defends Modi, refuses to weigh in on citizenship law

Trump defends Modi, refuses to weigh in on citizenship law

NEW DELHI (AP) — Defending the host who has showered him with pomp and pageantry, President Donald Trump refusedTuesday to speak out publicly against a controversial new Indian citizenship law pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has sparked deadly protests over discrimination against…

Desperate to stop virus’ spread, countries limit travel

Desperate to stop virus’ spread, countries limit travel

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police manned checkpoints in quarantined towns, guests were confined to their rooms in a hotel in the Canary Islands, governments issued travel warnings and more flights were suspended Tuesday as officials desperately sought to stop the seemingly inevitable spread o…