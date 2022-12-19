The public meeting to highlight the Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled due to forecasted weather conditions. A new date and time will be set after the first of the year.
In other news
The suspended manager of the North Fork Area Transit is a wanted man.
LINCOLN — A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to probation and fined for diverting funds intended for victims of domestic abuse in the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to her own use.
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
Discover the enduring friendship between Nebraska’s own Dick Cavett and the iconic comedian Groucho Marx on “American Masters: Groucho & Cavett,” which makes its premiere Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 7 and 8:30 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media.
The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
Read Aloud Norfolk is one of many organizations that receive funding assistance from United Way. Below is a Q&A with the organization’s president, Mark Clausen.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said, reporting strikes in at least four cities that triggered widespread emergency power outages.
The Briggs and Barrett Project celebrated its fifth year in existence during its recent “Spirit of Giving — Cheers to 5 Years” celebration.
Additive manufacturing — known more widely as 3D printing — can be tough to master. But Wayne State College students Zach Covington and Sarahi Lopez proved their talent at the SkillsUSA National Competition in Atlanta last summer.