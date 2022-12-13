The public meeting to highlight Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction has been rescheduled due to the weather forecast.
The meeting, which originally was to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, now will take place on from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
Representatives from both BX-Civil & Construction and United Contractors will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions.
Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.