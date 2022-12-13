The public meeting to highlight Benjamin Avenue and First Street construction has been rescheduled due to the weather forecast.

The meeting, which originally was to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, now will take place on from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

Representatives from both BX-Civil & Construction and United Contractors will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions.

Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.

Tags

In other news

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest was braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south saw tornadoes from a massive storm blowing across the country.

Board approves officers, policy revisions

Board approves officers, policy revisions

During its meeting Thursday afternoon, the Northeast Community College Board of Governors approved the first reading of revisions to Governance Process Policy 12, “Board Linkage With Ownership.”

How to help out

How to help out

The holidays can be a stressful time for families who may not have the financial means to put gifts under the tree or a warm meal on the table. In Northeast Nebraska, we are fortunate to have many charitable organizations that want to ensure every family is taken care of, especially during C…