Registrations are now being taken for a pair of benefit runs scheduled next month.
Liberty Centre Services will host the seventh annual 5K and 10K run and walk Saturday, Oct. 12, starting at 9 a.m. in the Liberty Centre parking lot in Norfolk at 900 E. Norfolk Ave.
This year’s event will include fun for the whole family. In addition to the run and walk, there will be a silent auction, kids inflatable obstacle course, music, snacks and more.
“Color Your Recovery” has become an annual tradition in Northeast Nebraska, drawing runners, walkers, families and groups of people participating together to help raise mental health awareness.
“The Liberty Centre is vital to me leading a healthy life and to thrive in the community even with my manageable, but lifelong illness,” said Mitch, who is a member. “The stigma of mental health inhibits the globally recognized rehabilitation model of the Liberty Centre. Please help exercise the muscle of our community of strength by participating in our color run.”
A discounted price and free event T-shirt are available to those who register by Monday, Sept. 30, online at www.allsportcentral.com. For those who are unable to register before the deadline and want to register the day of the event, wear a light-colored T-shirt and join the group for a morning of fun with family and friends.
ALSO ON Saturday, Oct. 12, the fourth annual Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) 5K & 1-mile run and walk will take place.
Registration is now open. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be at three locations this year.
The first race location is at the NENCAP Central Office, 603 Earl St., in Pender.
The second location will be at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, 2201 S. 13th St., in Norfolk.
The third location will be at Scenic Park, 801 Riverview Drive, in South Sioux City.
The walk and run is to raise awareness of the programs that NENCAP offers in its 14-county service area.
The cost for early registration is $20, with the fee increasing after Sept. 28.
For more information, contact Krista Heineman at 402-385-6300, ext. 276 or email kheineman@nencap.org. Race registration forms may be accessed by visiting NENCAP’s website at www.nencap.org.