A benefit has been arranged for this weekend for a mother and daughter duo whose last few months have been plagued by medical debts and hospital miscalculations.
Saturday’s event will be at the O Lounge — 1106 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the crux of the event, a live auction on items donated by local businesses will help Alecia Amezcua pay off medical bills racked up by months’ worth of surgeries and therapy sessions for her daughter Ariana. Smoked pulled pork and other freshly made foods also will be served and will act as a free-will donation to the benefit’s central cause.
A combination of product baskets and exclusive discounts to a slew of popular businesses are some of the items up for bidding this weekend.
While Ariana did not offer many comments during a sit-down interview with the Daily News, she did help in clarifying details regarding her extensive medical past. At 7 years old, after weeks of sickness, she was diagnosed with a dysembryoplastic neuroepithelial brain tumor, notorious for causing epilepsy and better referred to as a DNET. Ariana underwent her first pair of surgeries soon after, both of which were aimed at getting “rid of the tumor and to see if it was cancerous, which it was not,” according to her mother.
Her epilepsy hit another trough during sixth grade when her condition continued to spiral because of an additional set of surgeries planned for later that year. There, doctors “mapped out” her brain using computer grids in an attempt to locate the origin of the seizures in the brain and remove that section safely. Unfortunately, surgeons found the computer imaging was a few millimeters inaccurate and continued on based on their own knowledge. They also found another tumor and removed a section of her left temporal lobe, used for processing verbal information.
“When she’s not having a seizure, she’s normal Ariana — she’s smart, she’s good. When she would have a seizure, she would look like she had no idea what was going on. She would stare off. You could say her name and she wouldn’t respond,” Alecia said of her daughter’s pre-teen years.
Ariana knew her next string of surgeries would come in fall 2022, when doctors said they were “pretty confident they could get (Ariana) seizure-free,” her mother added, and would be home within a week following two operations.
During her first surgery on Nov. 14, surgeons placed 60 electrodes in her brain to again detect the origins of the seizures, a different approach from the computer grid used in 2017. Unexpectedly, doctors discovered an excess of blood vessels and scar tissue developed around the brain and needed to peel back the tissue layer by layer to get to the brain. That took almost five hours.
“The doctor came back in the room and said: ‘That was rough,” Alecia recalled.
The second surgery depended on Ariana’s next seizure to allow doctors to locate it and remove that portion of her brain. Despite Ariana not having a seizure, doctors decided to continue on with the operation on Nov. 23, and she was released from the hospital shortly after.
Less than two days later, Ariana said her entire backside “felt wet” and returned to the hospital. Further examination revealed cerebral spinal fluid oozed out from the top of her head after she accidentally scratched it. A surgery had been set for Dec. 1 after a Klebsiella bacteria was found in her brain because of the leakage.
After a routine MRI a week later, an abscess — a confined pocket of pus — had been detected and another emergency surgery was scheduled for Dec. 7. At the time, medical staff urged Alecia to return to work while her mother took care of Ariana.
“I was in Norfolk while that one was being done. I had to give them permission for the surgery over the phone,” Alecia said.
Complications with an installation of a peripherally inserted central catheter, also called a PICC line, led to another heart surgery for Ariana after she was transferred to a rehabilitation facility. That surgery was set for Dec. 13.
Ten days later, medical staff called to attention Ariana’s then-dissolving stitches and arranged a surgery for Dec. 23 to replace them with ones that were more stronger and reliable.
“Not one time did (Ariana) say: ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ ” Alecia said of her daughter’s resilience.
But difficulties continued even after she was cleared from her neurological shortcomings. She struggled with her math and writing courses, all the while she balanced three different therapy programs at the rehabilitation facility, scholarship applications and her high school coursework. She later won four scholarships that covered tuition costs at Northeast Community College, where she plans on advancing her education this fall.
“I like even numbers anyway,” Ariana said of her string of six surgeries in 2022.