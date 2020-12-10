NDN Arrested action 2

A Belden man was arrested in southeast Nebraska this morning after an attempted home invasion was thwarted by the Nebraska State Patrol.

At approximately 7:30 Thursday morning, NSP received information regarding a home invasion in progress at 23505 Mynard Road in Greenwood, near the Interstate 80 Greenwood interchange, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

Troopers quickly responded to the scene and made contact with the homeowners through a window. The homeowners directed the troopers to the suspect’s location inside the home.

Troopers made contact with the suspect, identified as James Wagner, 30, of Belden, in the basement of the home. Wagner initially refused to comply with verbal commands, but was placed in custody without further incident.

Wagner was arrested for trespassing and lodged in Cass County Jail.

