On Thursday, Bel Air Elementary School in Norfolk received a community donation from Premier Community Outreach — a division of Premier Marketing, an Integrity Group based in Norfolk. This donation will allow for new furniture at the school’s sensory room along with a new handicap accessible piece of playground equipment.

Trisha Andreasen, principal of Bel Air, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“We are thrilled to receive this donation. It will help provide some wonderful and appropriate furniture for our sensory room that serves such an amazing group of children. We are also excited they will have additional resources on our playground. Our many thanks go out to Premier Community Outreach for this generous donation,” she said.

Melissa Marotz, treasurer of Premier Community Outreach, said it brought the organization “immense joy” to empower students at Bel Air.

“It brings us immense joy to be able to help support our community and contribute toward improving the lives of the incredible people within it. Education is the key to unlocking endless possibilities, and Premier Community Outreach firmly believes in providing equal opportunities for all. With this donation, we aim to make a positive impact and empower students,” Marotz said.

