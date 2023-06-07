Premieres of the “Behind the Boom” feature film are set to continue this Saturday with showtimes at the Norfolk CEC Theatre from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., with each showing expected to last about 15 minutes.

The film follows the behind-the-scenes work of Big Bang Boom event organizers as they perfect Northeast Nebraska’s grandest fireworks sequence of the year. The documentary also made its way into the 2023 Omaha Film Festival as one of 11 projects shown.

According to a press release provided to the Daily News in February, Brittnay Therese Dawson — executive producer for Emerald Design Bar, a multimedia studio based in Miami, Florida — described her experience in producing and directing a project so close to home.

“As someone who grew up going to Big Bang Boom shows, it was an honor to make this film for the community of Norfolk on something very personal to me. It’s a powerful story that takes viewers on an emotional journey through the history of the festival, as well as how pyrotechnics have evolved over the past 45 years,” she said.

“This film was two years in the making, with a production delay during the world pandemic, and serves as a testament of how one relentless community and group of volunteers will stop at nothing to continue the tradition of the festival and make certain the show will go on.”

Ticket sales gained from the premiere will act as a free-will donation to the Big Bang Boom.

