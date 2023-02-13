Big Bang Boom’s feature-length documentary film “Behind the Boom” is an official selection for the 2023 Omaha Film Festival. The film will be one of 11 documentaries featured during the festival’s 18th annual event Tuesday through Sunday, March 7-12.
This is the first time the documentary will have a public screening, and the public is invited to participate in the festival at the Aksarben Cinema in Omaha. The film will be shown on Sunday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at omahafilmfestival.org.
“Behind the Boom” is a feature-length documentary that walks viewers through the history of Norfolk’s Fourth of July celebration and goes behind the scenes of the production of the community’s fireworks show.
Boomfest is an annual Fourth of July community celebration that’s been presented in Norfolk since 1976 and is organized by a nonprofit group called Big Bang Boom Inc. What was once a $1,500 fireworks show that shipped in the trunk of a car is now a nearly $70,000 show that is shipped via straight truck and takes nearly a week to set up. Over the years, the celebration has grown into a two-day family festival that includes live music, food vendors, a barbecue cook-off and more.
Each year, community members volunteer countless hours in helping organize and put on this show that celebrates our independence and freedoms. “Behind the Boom” takes you down memory lane and introduces you to Northeast Nebraska’s largest fireworks show that is attended by people from across the United States.
Production on the film finished in October 2021.
The film was directed and produced by Northeast Nebraska native Brittnay Therese Dawson — who now lives in Miami, where she is the executive producer for Emerald Design Bar, a multimedia studio specializing in content strategy and audiovisual creative storytelling for brands.
"As someone who grew up going to Big Bang Boom shows, it was an honor to make this film for the community of Norfolk on something very personal to me,” Dawson said. “It’s a powerful story that takes viewers on an emotional journey through the history of the festival, as well, how pyrotechnics have evolved over the past 45 years. This film was two years in the making, with a production delay during a world pandemic, and serves as a testament of how one relentless community and group of volunteers will stop at nothing to continue the tradition of the festival and make certain the show will go on."
Don Wisnieski is the president of Big Bang Boom Inc. and said “the whole reason for creating this documentary was to preserve the tradition that was started back in 1976 commemorating the bicentennial of the United States and has now continued for more than 45 years.”
“Being selected by the Omaha Film Festival is an absolute honor,” Wisnieski said. “We are incredibly pleased that ‘Behind the Boom’ is being recognized as a quality piece of work that shows what a community does to create a tradition that has lasted so long.”
Boomfest 2023 is happening at Norfolk’s Skyview Lake and Park on Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1. The two-day event will culminate with Northeast Nebraska’s largest fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday. For a full schedule of events and times, visit bigbangboom.org.