WEST POINT — Northeast Community College will offer a course in early March that is designed for would-be vintners.
Beginning Wine Making will be Monday, March 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., in Room 104 of the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., in West Point.
In this class, participants will discover the winemaking process, wine styles, testing and adjusting the equipment needed for home winemaking. The winemaking process as it relates to a wine kit will be stressed.
Additional topics such as racking, topping, sulfiting and sanitizing will be covered in-depth, and a wine kit will be made. All major steps will be demonstrated including bottling and corking.
There is a fee to attend the class, which will be taught by Bob Schinstock.
To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.