O’NEILL — A course for anyone with an interest in the night (or daytime) sky will be offered by Northeast Community College in O’Neill later this month.
The class, Astronomy: Beginning Observational Astronomy/Atmospheric Optics (HORC 5110/22S and CRN No. 70214) meets Monday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in Room 132 in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus in O’Neill, 505 East Highway 20.
With instructor Mark Urwiller, participants will explore concepts of celestial mechanics, types of objects to view day or night and equipment that can be used to view the sky. The class will help participants enjoy the sky without special equipment, use the equipment they already have or select equipment to buy if they want to take their interest to the next level.
Participants are asked to bring a laptop, tablet or smartphone, if available. They are not required.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call Northeast Community College in O'Neill at 402-336-3590.